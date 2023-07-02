Man and woman killed in shooting at east side hair salon

A man and a woman were found dead after a shooting at the New Look Hair Salon in the 10000 block of East Washington Street on July 2, 2023. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman were shot and killed during an after-hours gathering at an east side business early Sunday morning, police say.

Investigators have not shared the names or ages of the man and woman.

Around 3:20 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to 10041 E. Washington St. on a report of shots fired. That is the address of the New Look Hair Salon.

Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside the salon when they arrived. Both people were pronounced dead by emergency services.

Detectives say they learned that while the salon was closed, a gathering was happening inside before the shooting.

Officers have spoken with multiple people who were at the scene and are working to obtain a search warrant for the hair salon. They have not shared any information on potential suspects.