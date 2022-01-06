Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after 14-hour standoff with police

A crime scene is shown in Indianapolis in an undated photo. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after a 14-hour standoff with police on the city’s southeast side, police said.

The incident began Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Valley Lake Drive to assist the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who had been attempting to remove a man from a house since 1:30 p.m.

The man — Wesley Cartwright, 39 — had an active eviction order and protective order, which protected the resident from Cartwright and prevented him from legally possessing a firearm.

During the standoff, Cartwright was wearing a ballistic vest and was armed with a firearm. He also qualified as a serious violent felon.

Cartwright made threats to kill officers and fired several rounds, shooting multiple police drones.

The IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team employed multiple tactics in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

Around 8 a.m., officers located and apprehended Cartwright in the house. Cartwright was taken to a local hospital for a checkout due to exposure to cold temperatures and possible hyperthermia.

Cartwright is charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and wearing a ballistic vest during the commission of a felony. Additional charges are possible.

According to online court documents, Cartwright in 2020 pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to intimidation. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to battery by means of a deadly weapon and possession with intent to manufacture. In 2013, Cartwright was found guilty of theft. In 2009, he was found guilty of theft and public intoxication. In 2007, he was found guilty of resisting law enforcement. In 2006, he was found guilty of resisting law enforcement and twice was found guilty of battery. In 2005, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct, and in 2003, he was found guilty of resisting law enforcement.