Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after 2 women shot at apartments on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two women Sunday night on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

The woman were last reported to be in stable condition, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday. Their names have not been released.

Edwin Nolasco-Contreras is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, IMPD said Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Fox Harbour Lane. That’s at the Fox Club Apartments near Keystone Avenue and I-465.

In addition to the injured women, police say officers also found vehicles sprayed with gunfire.

Police have not shared what may have led to the shooting. IMPD said Monday night that Nolasco-Contreras’ jail-booking photo was not available because investigators have not completed their work.