Man arrested after 6-hour police standoff on Indy’s east side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police took one man into custody after a six-hour standoff on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a person armed at a home on South Gladstone Avenue north of Christian Park.

Upon arrival, officers from IMPD and Indiana State Police learned that a man with a gun was holding a woman against her will inside the house.

The man was ordered multiple times to come out, but he refused.

At some point, the suspect fired shots at officers, IMPD says.

The standoff continued until about 4:25 a.m., when the man was taken into custody “without incident.”

No injuries were reported.

Police did not say who the suspect was or why he had barricaded himself inside the home.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for additional information.

