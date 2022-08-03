Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after attacking Elkhart Walmart employee with machete

ELKHART Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for attacking a Walmart employee with a machete Tuesday morning in Elkhart, Indiana. He’s been identified as Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, of Elkhart.

The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart on the intersection of Emerson Drive and County Road 6 West.

Police say a man was inside the Walmart with a machete in his backpack. They say he left the store and called over a Walmart employee while he was in the parking lot. When the employee approached the man, he attacked the employee with the machete, police say.

The man then left the parking lot on a bicycle. Police say he was headed southbound on Cassopolis Street.

After searching for the man, police found him near North Drive and Cassopolis Street and arrested him around 9:30 a.m. Police say the man was on foot when they found him.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries. After further investigation, police say the machete used in the attack was located underneath a car in the Walmart parking lot.

Police did not release the condition of the Walmart employee.