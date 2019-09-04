Man arrested for break-in at Task Force One after team deploys for Hurricane Dorian relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly broke into Task Force One.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a business alarm just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they were told a man was seen walking through vehicles on the property.

Patrols of the area had been increased due to members of Task Force One being deployed for Hurricane Dorian relief on the east coast.

Police found Anthony Wallace, 39, hiding under a vehicle at the scene.

Wallace tried to run away from officers but he tripped and fell. He was apprehended and arrested.

Police say evidence, including tools used to cut through the fencing and take items from vehicles on the property were found.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.