Man arrested after car found crashed on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A St. Louis man faces a felony gun charge and an auto theft charge after a crashed car was found in the early morning hours Sunday along I-69, leading to a hunt for him, police say.

Fishers Police Department in a news release issued Monday announced the arrest of Revon A. Swinney. His age was not included in the release or in online court or jail records.

Two police departments had unsuccessfully tried to stop Swinney’s car, a maroon Lincoln MKZ, after it was seen being driven erratically, the release says. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the car was found crashed on I-69 northbound lanes about 2 miles northeast of the interchange for State Road 37 and 116th Street.

No injuries were reported in the release as a result of the crash.

The release did not provide any details about the location where the car was stolen.

Officers used a drone and dogs to locate Swinney, who had an empty gun holster. The release says a later search of the area found a semiautomatic .40-caliber gun with no visible serial number in a dumpster.

Online court documents show Swinney was preliminarily charged with felonies of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle; auto theft; and unlawful carrying of a handgun after having a felony conviction in the last 15 years. Fishers police in the release did not indicate Swinney had been wanted on a warrant.

Swinney also faces misdemeanor charges that include possession of marijuana and having a false identity statement. Online court records did not show a hearing had yet been set for Swinney in Hamilton Superior Court 2.