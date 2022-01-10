Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after claiming to have bomb at Monument Circle concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who said he had a bomb at the entrance to Saturday’s concerts on Monument Circle was formally charged Monday with intimidation.

Police say Jordan R. Willing told people in the crowd waiting for the gates to open at 5 p.m. Saturday that he had a bomb. Willing even told a staffer at a security checkpoint.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department quickly arrested Willing on outstanding warrants.

He told them he was only joking.

Police evacuated the area as a precaution.

A bomb squad determined there were no explosives in Willing’s bag.

Saturday night’s outdoor concert, which later was delayed due to an ice storm creating slick sidewalks, featured Doja Cat and AJR. Gates for the College Football Playoff concerts eventually opened about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

No initial hearing has been set for Willing in Marion Superior Court 32 because Marion County courts are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.