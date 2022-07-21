Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after drunk driving leaves woman dead

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal crash that happened early January. They say he was driving intoxicated.

Officers say the crash happened Jan 1, on N. I-65. When police arrived, they say they found multiple people including a 40-year-old woman who was deceased at the scene.

Police arrested Marcus Abram, 26, of Muncie. They say Abram admitted to drinking earlier that night but refused testing.

After further investigation, it was concluded that Abram was traveling over 100 mph before striking a vehicle that was pulled over. Police say blood results showed Abram to be three times the legal limit during the crash.

Abram was charged on July 11, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and causing death. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.