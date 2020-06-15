Man arrested after fight with Bartholomew County sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a man walked into the jail, said he was going to hurt the sheriff, then got into a fight with him.

The sheriff’s office has arrested 32-year-old Justin Eddelman of Columbus in the case.

Deputies said Eddelman walked into the jail lobby on Monday morning, told the desk staff he was going to hurt the Sheriff Matthew Myers, then walked upstairs and “engaged in a physical confrontation with him.”

Deputies said Myers was able to “subdue” Eddleman and handcuff him. Myers injured his knee in the fight.

Eddelman faces preliminary charges of intimidation on a police officer, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff declined to comment on the incident.