Man arrested after firing pellet gun at vehicle on I-65

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man has been arrested after firing a pellet gun at a vehicle on I-65 Sunday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, a vehicle stopped on I-65 near a construction zone in Boone County, near where a state trooper was sitting in their vehicle around 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle informed the officer that his vehicle had been shot. The victim then provided the trooper with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Approximately three miles away, on I-65 South, a vehicle matching the one provided by the victim was spotted. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Joshua Chabal.

Following their initial investigation, officers determined that Chabal fired the pellet gun from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle, shattering the driver’s side window mirror.

The man, woman and the two children in the backseat at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Chabal was taken into custody and transported to the Boone County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and reckless driving.