Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves on Lawrence Hallow Drive. Reeves fled the scene northbound. After about a half of mile the vehicle stopped in a yard on Lawrence Hallow Drive. Reeves then fled again through the yard and went southbound on Lawrence Hollow Drive. While traveling southbound on Lawrence Hallow Drive, Reeves attempted to hit a sheriff’s deputy head on that was responding the pursuit.

Once out of Lawrence Hallow, Reeves fled eastbound on East State Road 445 then northbound on North State Road 45. While Reeves was fleeing law enforcement, he was crossing the center line driving into the on coming lane of traffic, police said.

Reeves continued fleeing law enforcement into Monroe County. Once in Bloomington, Reeves drove into the Circle K gas station parking lot at the intersection of West State Road 45 and Leonard Springs Road turning east onto West State Road 45/Bloomfield Road. He then turned into the Bloomington Walmart parking lot, police said.

Reeves continued driving around the parking lot through open parking spaces around the shopping center building. Reeves then struck a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy patrol vehicle in the parking lot and came to a stop.

Reeves was taken into custody without further incident.

A Monroe County sheriff sustained right hand and arm injuries due to the collision. He was treated for his injuries at Monroe Hospital and was released.

Reeves had an active warrant Lawrence County Indiana. He is being charged in Greene County for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle a level 6 felony, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony, driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor.

Reeves will be facing charges in Monroe County as well, police said.