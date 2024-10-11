Man arrested after fleeing in stolen car, ramming police vehicles in Lebanon

An SUV of the Lebanon, Indiana, Police Department is shown in May 2024. (Provided Photo/Lebanon Police Department via Facebook)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday by Lebanon police officers after fleeing in a stolen vehicle and ramming multiple police vehicles.

At 2:47 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Lebanon Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of North Lebanon Street on a report of a stolen vehicle. Officer arrived and observed the stolen vehicle leaving an apartment complex northbound on North Lebanon Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

While fleeing, the suspect vehicle sideswiped a civilian vehicle, causing minor damage. Officers attempted to get the suspect vehicle to stop until it reached the intersection of Lafayette Road and Windhaven Lane. Once the suspect vehicle reached the dead end of Windhaven Lane, the suspect made a U-turn and drove directly at officers, striking a Boone County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The suspect continued driving south on Windhaven Lane around the Boone County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, ramming a Lebanon Police Department vehicle before continuing to flee.

The pursuit continued south on Lafayette Avenue, where the suspect vehicle sideswiped another civilian vehicle, causing minor damage. The pursuit eventually ended at the State Road 32 and I-65 overpass, where the suspect vehicle was successfully boxed in by officers. Officers arrested the suspect without any further incident.

The suspect was identified as Christian Brown, 28, of Indianapolis.

Brown was cleared by medical personnel at Witham Memorial Hospital prior to being taken to the Boone County Jail. Two officers suffered minor injuries, but were treated and released from the hospital as well.

Brown was preliminarily charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, two counts of battery on law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, four counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and aggressive driving.