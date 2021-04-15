Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after guns, meth, fentanyl found during search of home on southeast side

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested John McDonough after a search warrant led to the discovery of several firearms and fentanyl. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man after several firearms and drugs were found while executing a search warrant on the city’s southeast side.

Police arrested John McDonough, 34, on April 7 after SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 5600 block of Personality Court.

Authorities found the following items during the search:

Smith & Wesson, model SD40VE handgun

Charter Arms revolver, model 38SP handgun

Remington 12ga shotgun

Glock 17 pistol

1000 grams of methamphetamine

Approx. half pound of fentanyl

US currency $37,316 (being held for forfeiture)

Ammunition

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives (ATF) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are pursuing federal charges against McDonough, according to IMPD.

Anyone with additional information about McDonough and the case is asked to contact IndyCGIC@indy.gov.