Man arrested after Howard County SWAT standoff

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A 36-year-old man was arrested following an hourslong standoff in Howard County on Tuesday, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants on Michael Dennis at the Baymont Inn in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road.

However, after deputies made initial verbal contact with Dennis, he began barricading himself in his room. Deputies then used a gas, placing it under the door, hoping to force Dennis out of the room. That failed to work as Dennis remained in the room.

Deputies were about to use a second chemical agent when, according to deputies, Dennis said, “if you start spraying, I’ll start shooting.” Deputies then set a perimeter and SWAT was called to the scene.

After several hours of negotiations with no progress, SWAT deployed CS gas into the room. As members of the SWAT team approached, Dennis fired one round in the room. The several canisters of gas were used as Dennis then retreated to the bathroom, barricading himself in the room and made threats to shoot anyone who tried to come in and himself.

Around 5:45 p.m., SWAT members were able to talk Dennis into surrendering peacefully. He was then taken into custody and to the Howard County Jail.

Prior to the standoff, Dennis was wanted on these charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of marijuana

Unlawful possession of a legend Drug

Domestic battery

Driving while suspended

Leaving the scene of an accident

Following the standoff, he now faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and resisting arrest.