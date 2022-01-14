Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after police find child pornography

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old Mooresville man has been arrested and jailed on preliminary charges of possessing child pornography, Indiana State Police said Thursday.

Bryson Morris faces four counts of child pornography possession, two additional counts of possession of pornography depicting a child younger than 12, another count of possession of child pornography with an image containing bondage, and a count of distribution of child pornography.

A state police trooper began investigating in October upon receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A news release from state police says the tipster suspected child pornography was being sent from one Snapchat account to another. A search warrant uncovered at least four instances of child pornography being sent.

Police collected electronics at Morris’ home and searched his phone, only to find more images of child pornography, the release says.

Morris was in the Morgan County Jail on Thursday. No online court records were filed for him.