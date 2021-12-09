Crime Watch 8

Man arrested after road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Wednesday after a road rage shooting on Interstate 65, Indiana State Police said.

Just before 10:30 p.m., ISP received a report about a road rage incident on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

Troopers responded to the location of the victim’s vehicle and found evidence that at least one bullet was fired at the victim’s car. There were no injuries reported.

Police located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car outside of a residence on Talbott Street a short time later.

With the assistance of ISP SWAT, officers executed a search warrant on the residence and found Christian Williams, 29, inside.

Williams was arrested and preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a place where people are likely to gather.

Online court records do not yet indicate an initial appearance for Williams.