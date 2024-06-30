Man arrested after robbing Taco Bell, stealing vehicle, fleeing from police, and firing weapon

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police arrested an Indianapolis man on Sunday after he robbed a Taco Bell, stole a vehicle, fled from police, and fired his weapon, according to a Facebook post by the Fishers Police Department.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department was called about a robbery and carjacking at a Taco Bell on Allisonville Road. Preliminary information from Fishers dispatch revealed that several males entered the drive-through window with guns drawn and began demanding money. One of the suspects had left in a Dodge Challenger that belonged to one of the victims. Fishers officers responded to the Taco Bell, located the employees, and began investigating.

Officers located the stolen Dodge Challenger southbound on Allisonville Road and initiated a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued south on Allisonville Road into Marion County. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Fredrick Nance, 24, of Indianapolis, quickly exited the car and fled on foot. Several officers, including a K-9 team, chased the suspect. The K-9 was released by its handler for apprehension.

During the foot pursuit, officers heard a gunshot. The K-9 was ahead of the pursuing officers when the shot was fired. No officers or the K-9 were injured. Officers took Nance into custody with a K-9 apprehension. Nance was medically evaluated before being taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Nance had several pieces of evidence belonging to the victims. A handgun used in the crime was located near where Nance was taken into custody. The handgun was a Glock and had a machine gun conversion device attached to it. The victims all positively identified Nance as the suspect in this case.

During an interview with officers, Nance confessed to robbery, auto theft, and firing a shot. Nance was arrested and preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, pointing a firearm at another, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon, kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a machine gun.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the other suspects call 317-595-3300.

Nance’s Glock handgun with a machine gun conversion device attached to it. (Provided Photo/Fisher Police Department via Facebook)