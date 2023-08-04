Man arrested after shooting at police on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man was arrested Friday morning after barricading himself and shooting at officers on Indy’s northeast side.

At around 2:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in the 3900 block of Downs Drive., near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. Police say the suspect was firing shots at children and adults inside the home.

According to IMPD, seven children and three adults were inside the home. All victims were able to get out safely. The suspect then barricaded himself inside and fired shots at police.

No officers were injured and did not return fire, according to IMPD.

At 3:13 a.m., the suspect came out peacefully with his hands up and was taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.