Man arrested after shooting on I-70 in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man following a shooting on I-70 in Hancock County on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said they received a call from Hancock County 911 dispatchers at about 2:15 p.m., reporting that someone inside a car had fired shots at a semitruck. Two troopers responded.

According to officials, the troopers saw the vehicle west of Mount Comfort Road and pulled it over. The driver, identified as Gregory Davis, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested.

A handgun was recovered from Davis’ vehicle, according to police.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. The semi driver was uninjured, though detectives noted bullet holes on the passenger side of the semi.

Davis faces related charges.

This incident was the 40th reported case of gunfire on Indianapolis area interstates in 2024, according to state police investigators. Last year, Indiana State Police investigated 55 interstate shootings within the Indianapolis District alone.