Man arrested after woman dies following shooting on city’s northeast side

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a man for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a woman on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports regarding a person shot just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where she died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity.

After further investigation, IMPD arrested 27-year-old Frederic Pipes for his involvement in the homicide. Anyone with more information should contact Detective Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

