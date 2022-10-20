Crime Watch 8

Man arrested, charged for shooting at east side home three times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is charged after shooting at an east side home three times since August, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Zechari Scott, 33, is charged with three counts of criminal recklessness after shooting at the same house in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road on three occasions: Aug. 30, Sept. 5, and Oct. 16.

Aug. 30 shooting

On Aug. 30, police officers were sent to the east side house on reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, one of the owners of the home, Candi Huffman, said she was inside the home when someone shot at her house. Candi Huffman, Lance Huffman, and their children live at the home.

One of the bullets went through a window and another hit the brick on the house, court papers say.

Candi Huffman believed a person driving a white Pontiac was involved in the shooting.

Sept. 5 shooting

On the afternoon of Sept. 5, police officers were sent to the Huffman’s home on reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they met with neighbors of the Huffman’s. The neighbors had video footage of the vehicle that was involved in the shooting, court docs say.

The video footage revealed a white Pontiac car leaving the house after shots were fired.

Two fired rounds were recovered from the home after the shooting.

Oct. 16 shooting

On Sunday night, police officers were sent to the Huffman’s home on reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived at the house, Lance Huffman, told police he believed Scott was shooting at his house. Scott recently posted a photo of a rifle on his personal Facebook page.

According to court documents, Lance Huffman gave Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers surveillance video from the home. The video shows Scott stopping in front of the Huffman’s house and firing around 25 shots toward the house.

Background information

On Sept. 4, a Facebook profile called “Zech Scott” messaged Lance Huffman.

“Yo give me one of those phones for $100,” the message said. Lance Huffman told detectives he thought it was a scam, so he did not respond.

On Sept. 8, Candi and Lance Huffman spoke to detectives and said that a man who they did not know had recently come to their door and asked for Lance Huffman.

Candi Huffman told the man that Lance Huffman was not there.

“Tell Lance Zack said hi,” the man said.

Both Candi and Lance Huffman were unable to identify Scott in a lineup of photos.

On Oct. 5, the same Facebook profile that had messaged Lance Huffman messaged Candi Huffman.

On Oct. 17, police located the white Pontiac seen in the video and got a warrant to search it. During their search, several shell casings and one 9mm bullet was found.

Later that day, Scott’s mother called detectives and said there was a rifle in Scott’s bedroom that she wanted removed.

Detectives found a firearm inside the bedroom. Additionally, several live rounds and empty magazines were inside Scott’s bedroom.

A letter was also found inside the home. It was addressed to the house in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road. The letter accused Lance Huffman and his sister for operating an online blackmail scheme that involved hacking into strangers’ web cams.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home.