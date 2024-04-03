Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of guns, drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 45-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday for his alleged role in drug trafficking and firearm possession by a serious violent felon, according to a Facebook post by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Monday evening, detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of North Emerson Avenue after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction in a nearby parking lot. During the traffic stop, a handgun was located in Collin’s possession. Further investigation led detectives to a nearby business in the 5200 block of East 38th Street. Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the business.

A search of the business resulted in the recovery of three additional firearms, two of which were reported stolen, and almost 900 rounds of live ammunition. Detectives also seized 600 grams of cocaine, five pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, and 70 grams of pressed fentanyl pills from inside the business.

Detectives arrested William Collins for dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the final charges.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

