Crime Watch 8

Man arrested following Thursday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a man for murder following a shooting on the city’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of 57-year-old Leon Brewer. The victim has been identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 53-year-old Charles Ray Cole.

IMPD was called to the 200 block of Bertha Court near Lynhurst Drive and Rockville Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.

The case will now go to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.