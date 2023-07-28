Man arrested in 2003 Clark County cold case

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Clark County man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a 20-year-old cold case.

David Hollowell, 52, faces charges of attempted murder, rape, child molesting and burglary.

Just before 6 a.m. on April 14, 2003, officers with the Charlestown Police Department were sent to a home in the 200 block of Highland Drive on a report of a rape of a 13-year-old girl and the shooting of the girl’s step-father. That’s on the city’s south side.

Upon their arrival, they found the stepfather semi-conscious on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

The girl had gone to a neighbor’s home for help, according to the police department.

“The step-father survived his injuries but was left with a traumatic brain injury which has significantly impacted his quality of life,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The case went cold in 2005, after two years of investigation.

In 2020, a detective with the police department reopened the case after speaking with an involved family member.

The detective spoke with victims and family members in hopes of generating new leads. DNA analysis and research were also used to name Hollowell as a suspect in the case.

Hollowell was arrested July 20 and taken to the Clark County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

He is set to appear in court Aug. 22 for a pretrial conference, according to online court records.