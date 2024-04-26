Man arrested for accused role of homicide on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection to Monday’s homicide on the city’s near northeast side, police say.

Frank Alexander II, 29, was arrested for his accused role in the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Christopher Brown that happened on Monday near the New Bridge Apartment complex in the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue.

Brown was found in the street with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, where he died.

Detectives say they believe Brown and Alexander knew each other and the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Investigators identified Alexander as a suspect through various investigative techniques and located him in the 4600 block of South Harding Street. He was taken into custody to be questioned, which led to his arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.