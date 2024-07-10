Man arrested for alleged role in shooting, attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man on Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting and attempted robbery.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5400 block of East 21st Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim with gunshot wound injuries. The victim had stopped at this location to ask a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for help with his injuries. The deputy applied medical aid to the victim’s leg and radioed for additional help.

Before being taken to the hospital, the victim told officers that he had been shot during an attempted robbery in a neighborhood near North Ritter Avenue and East 22nd Street by a known male, who was later identified as 24-year-old Brendan Bodie.

IMPD officers who worked this area were familiar with Bodie from previous encounters. With this knowledge, officers were able to quickly respond to Bodie’s residence to search for him and the potential crime scene.

While in front of the residence, officers briefly encountered a male matching Bodie’s description attempting to leave out the front door. Officers gave loud verbal commands to the male, but he ignored officers and went back into the residence. Officers surrounded the home, and requested IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and detectives to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for the surrounded residence. After several hours and multiple attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender, IMPD SWAT entered the home and located Bodie hiding in the attic. Bodie was taken into custody without further incident.

Bodie was arrested and preliminarily charged with battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.