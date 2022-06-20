Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for city’s 100th homicide of 2022, inside Criminal Justice Center

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year old man has been arrested for an overnight homicide at Criminal Justice Center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to a possible homicide investigation, police say.

Charles Barron, 36, was found inside his cell unresponsive and was pronounced dead. Barron’s death is the city’s 100th homicide of 2022, according to IMPD.

Detectives identified 25-year old D’Angelo Smith, Barron’s cell mate, as a person of interest, police say.

IMPD says Barron was immediately detained.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine the exact cause of death.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about his incident should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

