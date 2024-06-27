Man arrested for deadly triple shooting on northwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive just after 10 a.m. That's located at Wildwood Village Apartments, just off 38th Street and Guion Road. (WISH PHOTO/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for a April triple shooting that killed a man and injured two others, according to a Facebook post by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, IMPD homicide detectives arrested 26-year-old Gerald Hatcher for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old Ivionte Campbell and aggravated assault of two other individuals.

At 10 a.m. on April 25, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive on a report of a person shot. That is the location of Wildwood Village Apartments on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they located three adult males inside an apartment with gunshot wound injuries. Officers provided first aid to the victims at the scene. Medics arrived and pronounced one of the victims dead on scene. The two surviving victims were transported to local hospitals with one in stable condition and one in critical condition.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate and determined this to be an isolated incident.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted and determined the exact cause of death to be homicide.

The investigation continued, and detectives were able to identify Hatcher as a suspect in this incident. Hatcher was located and arrested for murder and aggravated assault.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.