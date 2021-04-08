Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for December shooting on I-465

Isaiah Covington was arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on I-465 in December, according to Indiana State Police. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at a vehicle on Interstate 465 in December.

Indiana State Police arrested Isaiah Covington on Tuesday. He is charged with criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Police were called to I-465 near Michigan Road around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020, for reports of shots fired at a vehicle from a person in another vehicle.

ISP troopers responded to the victim and found a bullet hole in their vehicle. Bullet fragments were also found inside the vehicle, according to state police.

Investigators were able to use the evidence to identify a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Covington on March 30.

Covington’s arrest marks the second one within a week for a shooting on an Indianapolis interstate. Antonio King, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested April 1 after a fatal shooting on I-65.

Police say the two interstate shootings are not connected.