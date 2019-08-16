Man arrested for drug possession dies at Indy intake facility hours after allegedly using cocaine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities said a man who was arrested Thursday died at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Intake Facility after suffering a “medical emergency.”

The sheriff’s office said Jermaine Cole, 34, was arrested Thursday and taken to the facility inside the City-County Building. Authorities say Cole was in the building for about 70 minutes when he told staff and others that he ingested cocaine just before being arrested.

Medical staff were transporting Cole to a nearby hospital when he was pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m.

Authorities say Cole was arrested earlier in the day on a criminal warrant for possession of cocaine.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Marion County Forensic Services Agency and Marion County Coroner will be conducting an investigation into Cole’s death.