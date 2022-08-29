Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman at bar on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27- year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a woman at a west-side bar, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 27-year-old Deja Morse, who later died in the hospital as a result of gunshot wounds.

On Friday, 27-year-old Herschel Anderson was arrested for the murder of Morse, according to police. Anderson faces preliminary charges and has no official court date set as of Monday afternoon.

Police were called to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. April 2 at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street.

IMPD said in April that most bar patrons were gone when officers arrived, but they found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

A few minutes later, someone called 911 to say they were taking a woman who was shot at the pub to the hospital, police said in April.

Not long after the 911 call, dispatchers got a call about a crash on I-65 near Crown Hill Cemetery, said Kerry Buckner, IMPD night watch commander, in April.

“Our dispatch received a call of an inverted vehicle or rollover crash on I-65 and the person who called said they were the ones taking the person shot to the hospital,” Buckner said in April.

IMPD said in April that two men and two women were inside the car during the crash. A man and woman were thrown from the car, and two people, including a man and the woman who was shot, were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Police did not say what condition the other three people were in after the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Detective Connie Pearson IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3275 or Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.