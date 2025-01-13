Arrest made in Indianapolis shooting; man shot in serious condition

A patch seen on an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shirt. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an early Saturday morning shooting that left a man in serious condition.

The name of the man shot was not shared in a news release issued Monday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Edwin Gonzalez-Diaz was arrested after the shooting just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Lafayette Road. That’s in a commercial area just north of the intersection with West 38th Street on the city’s northwest side.

Gonzalez-Diaz was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness. IMPD says he’s scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

IMPD says multiple witnesses gave key information to detectives about what happened and provided a vehicle description, the release says. However, the release did not say what may have led to the shooting.

The release says the vehicle that witnesses described was found at a nearby apartment complex. The name of the apartment complex was not provided in the release.

“Officers then knocked on an apartment door and cooperative individuals inside led officers directly to Gonzalez-Diaz. He was taken into custody without incident and suspected evidence from the shooting was located and recovered,” the release said.