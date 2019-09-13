Man arrested for murder in connection with death at Berne apartment complex

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the death of a person Thursday in Berne, according to Adams County Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr.

Police were called to the Continental Village Apartments, in the 700 block of Stucky Street, around 8 p.m. on Thursday and that’s where the victim was found. No other details have been provided, including the name of the victim.

Police on scene of a death investigation at Continental Village Apartments on Thursday, September 13, 2019.

Sheriff Mawhorr indicated in a news release that formal charges are expected to be filed against Austin Griffith at some point Friday. Griffith is being held at the Adams County Detention Center with no bond.