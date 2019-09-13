Man arrested for murder in connection with death at Berne apartment complex

Crime Watch 8

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Austin Griffith (Provided Photo/Adams County Sheriff’s Department)

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the death of a person Thursday in Berne, according to Adams County Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr.

Police were called to the Continental Village Apartments, in the 700 block of Stucky Street, around 8 p.m. on Thursday and that’s where the victim was found. No other details have been provided, including the name of the victim.

Continental Village Apartments
Police on scene of a death investigation at Continental Village Apartments on Thursday, September 13, 2019.

Sheriff Mawhorr indicated in a news release that formal charges are expected to be filed against Austin Griffith at some point Friday. Griffith is being held at the Adams County Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: