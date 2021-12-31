Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for November homicide, home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a southeast-side homicide and separate home invasion that happened in November, police announced Friday.

On Nov. 27, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Harlan Drive on reports of a person.

Upon arrival, police located Vaughn Isom in a vehicle with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Isom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 3000 block of St. Paul Street. According to authorities, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded to be driven away to escape his drug dealer. The victim handed the man keys that did not belong to the car in the victim’s driveway, and the suspect left the home.

IMPD identified Jesse Grabarczyk, 52, as the suspect in the home invasion. On Dec. 20, he was charged with burglary, armed robbery, criminal confinement and pointing a firearm.

After further investigation, Grabarczyk was charged in connection with Isom’s homicide. He faces charges of murder and carrying a handgun without a license when the defendant has a prior felony conviction.

Grabarczyk has been in jail since Dec. 10 when he was arrested for a separate incident.

According to online court records, in the past decade, Grabarczyk has pleaded guilty to attempt to commit auto theft, unlawful possession of a syringe, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and false informing. He was also found guilty of criminal conversion in 2011 and forgery and domestic battery in 2008.