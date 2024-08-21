Man arrested for role in 2021 fatal shooting, robbery at west side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police announced that earlier this week they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery at a west side apartment complex in 2021.

Eugene Foy, 31, of Indianapolis, was formally charged on Aug. 15 in Marion Superior Court 29 with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records say.

On Monday, he was arrested by the Indianapolis Police Department Violent Crimes Unit under a warrant.

Jeffrey Herald, 42, died in the Nov. 27, 2021, shooting in the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle. That’s in the Pangea Hills Apartments of West Vermont Street west of North Lynhurst Drive.

A jury in April convicted Tavaris R. Jackson, 28, of two counts of murder, and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Judge Mark D. Stoner of Marion Superior Court 32 sentenced Jackson to 70 years in prison.

Online state prison records show Jackson was previously convicted on three counts of burglary out of Monroe County, and sentenced in 2015, 2019, and 2022.

In November, a judge accepted a plea deal for Laseanne Strode. He pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was 23 when he was arrested on Dec. 26, 2021, at Indianapolis International Airport after he departed a plane, police said.

Cellphone data placed Jackson and Strode at the crime scene during the murder. Evidence from cellphones, social media, and a witness who overheard the robbery being planned was instrumental in establishing their involvement in the shooting.

Jackson and Strode are serving their sentences in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Foy’s initial court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 22, and he is currently being held without bond.

This story was created from previous reporting from News 8.