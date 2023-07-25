Man arrested for role in near northside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in custody for his connection to a shooting that happened on the near northside of Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

Deandre Chambers, 41, was arrested and is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and theft.

Sometime Monday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 3500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were last said to be awake and breathing.

Investigators say Chambers remained on the scene after the shooting and was later detained.

Chambers is currently being held at the Marion County jail without bond. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions at a later time.