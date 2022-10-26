Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for stealing woman’s car after forcing her withdraw money from bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 52-year old man has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and other counts related to a carjacking that happened at a Dollar Tree Monday afternoon, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

George Landy was arrested Tuesday and charged with preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to Chief Gary Woodruff with Lawrence police.

Final charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

This incident remains under investigation.