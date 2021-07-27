Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for taking firearm to Carmel Clay School Board meeting

by: Gregg Montgomery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 69-year-old Carmel man was arrested Monday night after his handgun fell from his pocket during a Carmel Clay School Board meeting, police said.

Robert Lesher was taken to the Hamilton County Jail after his arrest on a felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

No jail-booking photo was available late Monday night.

The meeting was scheduled at the Educational Services Center, 5201 E. Main St., but a news release from Carmel Police Department did not indicate the time or place of the incident.

Officers took control of the weapon after it fell from Lesher’s pocket, the release said, and he was escorted from the meeting to be questioned.

“As a result of our investigation, Carmel Police do not believe Mr. Lesher posed a threat to anyone attending the school board meeting or otherwise,” the release said.

