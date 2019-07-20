Man arrested in 8 Indianapolis arson cases over 5 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted in connection to eight Indianapolis arson cases over the last five years was arrested Friday.

Detectives investigating a July 2 suspicious fire in the 1800 block of North Talbott Street identified David Bradshaw, 40, as a person of interest.

Police on Monday released two images of a suspected arsonist connected to that fire and two others set over six hours July 2 in the Herron-Morton neighborhood. Those fires briefly displaced a family of three and left five duplex residents without a place to stay.

Bradshaw was located in Evansville with the assistance of the arson unit, the violent crimes unit and the U.S. Marshall’s Service, according to IMPD. Friday night he remained in the Marion County Jail, online records show.

Police believe Bradshaw is connected to these arson cases, dating back to 2014:

Sept. 17, 2014: 318 N. Drexel Ave.

Sept. 17, 2014: 439 N. Drexel Ave.

Sept. 18, 2014: 401 N. Riley Ave.

Dec. 25, 2018: 1244 N. New Jersey St.

Dec. 25, 2018: 1446 N. Alabama St.

July 2, 2019: 1800 block of North Talbott Street

July 2, 2019: 2100 block of North Pennsylvania Street

July 2, 2019: 2000 block of North Alabama Street

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.