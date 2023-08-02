Man arrested in connection to Muncie mass shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting, officials announced in a release Tuesday night.

John Vance, 36, was arrested by the Muncie Police Department around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour made the announcement to the public at an emotional prayer vigil at Berea Church Tuesday night.

Around 1:14 a.m. Sunday morning, police were dispatched to the area of Hackley and Willard Streets on a report that multiple people had been shot.

30-year-old Joseph Bonner was confirmed dead at the scene. At least 19 others were injured in the shooting and were taken to area hospitals. Tuesday’s release says three people were said to be in stable condition in Indianapolis hospitals, and four others were still patients at Ball Memorial Hospital.

“This doesn’t solve the pain, but we hope this can move our community towards some closure,” Ridenour said at the vigil.

Online court documents show that Vance has been previously charged with several felonies.

Vance is currently being held at a jail while the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office makes final charges.

