Man arrested in connection to Rural Street shooting that killed a woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Emily Willis on Aug. 28, police say.

Deonta Nelson, 34, is facing felony charges of murder and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 9 p.m. Aug. 28, police officers were dispatched to the area of East New York Street and North Rural Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers later found Willis lying on the sidewalk of the 200 block of Rural Street. She was taken IU Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned that Willis was involved in a disturbance before the shooting. She’d been walking when shots were fired, IMPD said in a release made Aug. 28.

Through their investigation, detectives used license plate readers to determine a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was later located, and Nelson was identified as a suspect.

Nelson was taken into custody on Friday. He was being held at the Marion County jail without bond.

A court date for Nelson has not been set as of Sunday.