Crime Watch 8

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on east side

Alejandro Barroso was arrested in connection with the death of Oswaldo Lopez on May 26, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Alejandro Barroso, 57, is being charged with the murder of 46-year-old Oswaldo Lopez.

IMPD arrived at 10000 Governours Lane to a report of a person shot around 2:30 p.m. Monday and found Lopez, who was pronounced dead.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.