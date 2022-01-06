Crime Watch 8

Man arrested in connection with I-465 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a road rage shooting incident on Interstate 465 that happened on Monday, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on reports of gunfire.

Troopers met with the victim and discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the victim’s pickup truck.

On Wednesday, police located and arrested the suspect, Aarion Mosley, 27, of Indianapolis. Mosley faces the preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a felon and pointing a firearm.