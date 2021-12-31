Crime Watch 8

Man arrested in connection with northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon for his involvement in a northwest side shooting that critically wounded a woman on Wednesday, police said.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Zionsville Road on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in the 8100 block of Norfolk Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Initial investigation led detectives to identify Devron Anderson, 38, of Indianapolis, as the suspect.

Anderson was on community corrections monitoring prior to the incident and allegedly removed his monitoring device following the shooting.

IMPD Violent Crime Unit located Anderson Thursday afternoon in the 4400 block of East 21st Street. With assistance from IMPD officers and the SWAT team, Anderson was taken into custody without incident.

Anderson faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, escape and intimidation.

In the past decade, Anderson has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. He was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in 2010 and possession of marijuana in 2009.