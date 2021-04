Crime Watch 8

Man arrested in deadly White County stabbing

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly White County stabbing.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, just after 3:30 p.m. on April 28, deputies were called to a residence near Chalmers, Indiana for a possible stabbing.

Once on the scene, crews pronounced 64-year-old Cheryl Wingate dead.

Deputies later apprehended and arrested 44-year-old Brian Neal.

Neal faces a preliminary charge of murder.