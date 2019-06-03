Man arrested in downtown fatal shooting Police on June 2, 2019, arrested 30-year-old Eric Middlebrook in connection to an early morning fatal shooting downtown. (Provided Photo/ IMPD ) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police have arrested a 30-year-old in a Sunday morning shooting downtown.

Eric Middlebrook, 30, remained in the Marion County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder, online jail records show.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of South and Meridian streets, near the Slippery Noodle Inn, just after 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. Emergency responders tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Police early Sunday morning said they believed the shooting was personal.

In a Sunday evening news release, IMPD said an officer patrolling nearby had heard a gunshot from a parking lot, looked over and saw "a male chase and shoot another male."

Middlebrook was taken into custody Sunday morning, questioned and then arrested.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision in this case.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.