Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old man awaits formal charges after his arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in April, Indianapolis police say.

Gershom Hannah was arrested Friday in the death and robbery of Keith Louis Ray, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Ray was found dead in the 400 block of West 25th Street about 8:10 p.m. April 11. A short time later on that same day, a man was reported to police as a walk-in person shot at IU Health Methodist Hospital. The man was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Detectives gathered information that led them to believe the two shooting incidents were connected.

While arresting Hannah, IMPD also arrested a second man for unrelated drug charges. Police also found the gun involved but did not say what led to shots being fired.