Crime Watch 8

Man arrested in Jackson County shooting that left 1 dead

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Jackson County on Thursday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Jeremiah Oliger, 32, has been arrested for murder and is being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, police received a call about a person shot. According to the caller, she was driving in the 7700 block of County Road 875 East when the car in front of her stopped and the driver approached her vehicle saying that an occupant of the car had been shot.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found 22-year-old Lelan-Eric Sharp of North Vernon with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

After speaking with witnesses, it was later determined that the shooting took place at a residence located in the 8000 block of North County Road 925 East in Seymour.

According to responders, Sharp was transported to Schneck Medical Center. He was then taken to the IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died.

What led up to the incident is unknown.

Court records indicate that Oliger had previously been charged with several violent felonies.

In 2020, he pled guilty to domestic battery. In the same case, he was also charged with criminal confinement with bodily injury, but that charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 278 days in jail.

Earlier that year, he was charged with two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, two counts of armed robbery, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Oliger pled guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury. The other charges were dismissed, and he was sentenced to four years in prison, with two-and-a-half years suspended.

Prior to that, Oliger pled guilty in 2018 to disorderly conduct. He was also charged with criminal confinement with bodily injury, but that charge was dismissed. Oliger was sentenced to probation, which he violated in 2019. His sentence was amended to 120 days confinement.

Also in 2018, he pled guilty to resisting law enforcement, for which he was sentenced to 450 days imprisonment.

Again in 2018, Oliger was convicted of neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more with a passenger under 18. He received a one year sentence for each conviction. According to court documents, the sentences were to be served concurrently.

In 2016, Oliger was convicted of domestic battery. He was sentenced to one year in jail.