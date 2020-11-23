Man arrested in shooting death of transgender woman in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 39-year-old transgender woman, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

IMPD said that officers were called to a report of a person shot just after 10 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 2600 block East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial and residential area on the city’s near-east side. Officers found Sarah Blackwoood with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and later died of her injuries.

Homicide detectives on Friday arrested Johnny Viverette Jr. for his alleged involvement in Blackwood’s death, IMPD said in a Monday news release. He was preliminarily charged with murder, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The release did not indicate Viverette’s previous crimes. Online court records did not show formal charges have yet been filed, but the release said the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office would decide those. A court date has been set for Tuesday morning, according to jail records for Viverette.

Friends said Blackwood was shot at the intersection of North Temple Avenue and East Washington Street while walking home from work.

Police have said they don’t know if Blackwood’s shooting was motivated by hate, although advocates have said the violence is an example of the dangers transgender people face everyday. Her death marked the 33rd transgender death in the U.S. this year, according to transgender advocates.

Balloons and flowers were set up at a memorial for Blackwood at North Temple Avenue and East Washington Street. Friends set up a fundraiser in her memory. The nonprofit Trinity Haven said some of the money will go toward helping continuing its work providing temporary housing for LGBTQ youths.

Blackwood’s shooting was part of a string of violence during that weekend that left four people dead and seven others injured.